Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 373.96%.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRST remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Broad Street Realty has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Read More

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

