Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 373.96%.
Broad Street Realty Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRST remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Broad Street Realty has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Broad Street Realty Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broad Street Realty
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.