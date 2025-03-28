PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Earnings Results

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 85.33%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,206. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.