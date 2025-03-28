YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1307587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

