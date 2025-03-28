Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 22973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

