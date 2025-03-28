Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Increases By 373.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 373.1% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. 63,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,143. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
