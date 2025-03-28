Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Increases By 373.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 373.1% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. 63,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,143. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

