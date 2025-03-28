SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.43 and last traded at $53.39. 112,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 218,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get SJW Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SJW

SJW Group Trading Up 2.5 %

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in SJW Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.