Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Drops By 63.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 979.0 days.

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF remained flat at $325.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.04. Schindler has a 1-year low of $238.15 and a 1-year high of $330.61.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

