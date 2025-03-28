Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $27.15 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Naturgy Energy Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.