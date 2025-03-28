Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $27.15 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.