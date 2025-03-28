Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,397,100 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 1,266,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.
Secure Energy Services Stock Performance
SECYF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $12.22.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
