Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 117,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.3% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $28.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

