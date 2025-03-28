Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPEF. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JPEF opened at $64.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $70.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

