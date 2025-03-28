Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Dimensional International Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

