Vertex Planning Partners LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF comprises 2.2% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $979.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.82.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

