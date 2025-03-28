SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 81,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,322,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 541.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 190,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.