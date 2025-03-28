Slagle Financial LLC Trims Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Slagle Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

DIV stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.04. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

