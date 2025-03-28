NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.9% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,586,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,545,000. Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,862,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,512,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.