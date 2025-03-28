Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 618 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IYW stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $156.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.