Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.11.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

