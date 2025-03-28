Slagle Financial LLC Acquires 3,188 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.