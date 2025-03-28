Slagle Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Slagle Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

