Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $901,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

