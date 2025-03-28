Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 19.2% increase from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CGUI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.19. 14,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $25.31.
About Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.