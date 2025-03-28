Eventide US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSM) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Eventide US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Eventide US Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA EUSM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. 7,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,357. Eventide US Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 million and a PE ratio of 25.70.
Eventide US Market ETF Company Profile
