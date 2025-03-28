Eventide US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSM) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Eventide US Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Eventide US Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. 7,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,357. Eventide US Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 million and a PE ratio of 25.70.

Eventide US Market ETF Company Profile

The Eventide US Market ETF (EUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US stocks of any market capitalization selected based on fundamental research and company values-based screening. The fund targets companies the adviser believes reflect moral values while creating stakeholder value.

