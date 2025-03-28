GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMA) Announces $0.02 Dividend

GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF Stock Performance

GMMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56. GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

About GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF

The GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF (GMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital growth through a portfolio that can alternate allocations between US large-cap equities and US T-Bills based on daily market conditions.

