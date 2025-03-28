Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Data I/O Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DAIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,601. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

