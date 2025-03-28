Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILOGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 5,255.05%.

Silo Pharma Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 71,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Silo Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.