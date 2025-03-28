Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Issues Earnings Results

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 5,255.05%.
Silo Pharma Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SILO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 71,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Silo Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.50.
Silo Pharma Company Profile
