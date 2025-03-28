Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.44, with a volume of 1488241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,319,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,097,000 after buying an additional 222,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,252,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 85,299 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

