Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $420.79 and last traded at $422.90. 129,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 287,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.98.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ferrari by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 24.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

