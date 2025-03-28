LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 35436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LY in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that LY Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.
