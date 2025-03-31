Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,457,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 191,870 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

