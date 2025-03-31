Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

