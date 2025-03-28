Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 752627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 511.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,046 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 106,281 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 279,900 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,801 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

