DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 66,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 74,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

