GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 66,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 32,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

GoHealth Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

