Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading 3.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.40. Approximately 8,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 18,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on MTA
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James Beeby sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$68,080.00. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
