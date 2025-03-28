Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading 3.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.40. Approximately 8,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 18,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTA

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of C$284.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

In related news, Director James Beeby sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$68,080.00. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.