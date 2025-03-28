Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.65. 181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
