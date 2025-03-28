Bexil Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Bexil Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 31,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 23,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.
Bexil Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.
Bexil Investment Trust Company Profile
Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.
