Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $140,421,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after buying an additional 759,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Shares of DG stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

