What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Nkarta Q4 Earnings?

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nkarta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2029 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

NKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $139.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.90. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $38,231.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,689.80. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nkarta by 97.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Nkarta by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 442,125 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

