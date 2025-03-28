X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,017,000 after buying an additional 1,573,726 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.