DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 150,311 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 587,585 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $27,645,874.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,118,927 shares in the company, valued at $193,795,515.35. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,613 shares in the company, valued at $120,537,585. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,775,525 shares of company stock worth $117,241,446. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus set a $60.00 price target on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research set a $59.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

