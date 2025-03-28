Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,335 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 64,792 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after acquiring an additional 366,293 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Carter’s stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 62.62%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

