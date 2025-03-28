Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Report on ISNPY
Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intesa Sanpaolo
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Microsoft’s Big Malaysia Bet Could Pay Off for Investors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The 5 Most Oversold Stocks on the Market Are…
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Archer Aviation Stock Sees Surge in Institutional Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.