Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

