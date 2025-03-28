Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes $56,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,717,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

NYSE MSI opened at $432.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.11 and its 200-day moving average is $459.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

