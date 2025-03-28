Inspire International ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Inspire International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Inspire International ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Inspire International ETF has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.
Inspire International ETF Company Profile
