Inspire International ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Inspire International ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Inspire International ETF has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

Inspire International ETF Company Profile

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

