Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

