Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 10,489 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 461.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.