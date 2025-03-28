Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,664 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,153,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $1,175,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.0 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

