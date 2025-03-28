CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 101.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.26.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $366.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.15 and a 200-day moving average of $347.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

