HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

HireQuest Price Performance

HQI opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

